Woman killed in Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead after being shot in a Dayton apartment Thursday night.

The shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Hepburn Ave. just before 11 p.m. When crews got on the scene, they found the woman shot and killed inside the complex.

Dayton Police told us homicide detectives are now handling the investigation but provided no further details on scene. No suspect information was given, either.

DPD did say anyone with information should contact them or Montgomery County Regional Dispatch at 937-225-HELP.

