DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 53-year-old woman died after being hit by a car on New Year’s Day.

According to Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns, on January 1, 2022 at approximately 2:48 a.m. the woman was walking in the roadway in the 2700 block of East Third Street when she was hit by a vehicle. Police said the driver failed to stop and left the scene. The woman, identified by the Montgomery County Coroner as Runonya Chambers, later died from her injuries.



On Monday detectives located the suspect vehicle, however, investigators are still working to determine who was driving at the time Chambers was struck.

If you have any information on the fatal crash, call Detective Humston at (937) 333-1359 or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP. Dayton Police said there is potential for a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.