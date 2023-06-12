DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 59-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured after a car and a motorcycle collided in Butler Township Saturday.

Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, a motorcycle carrying a male and female passenger collided with a car at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road. Both motorcycle passengers were hurled from the vehicle.

They were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where the female passenger, Glenda Hall, 59, was later pronounced dead. The man is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the car was also taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

No cause for the crash has been released at this time. This incident remains under investigation.