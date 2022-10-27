Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on Peter’s pike ran a red light, crashing into White’s car.

The collision left both drivers trapped in their cars until emergency crews could arrive. When crews arrived, they pronounced White to be dead on the scene. The driver who ran the red light was brought to a local hospital where they are reported to be in stable condition.

Both vehicles took heavy damage, prompting authorities to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit to assist in the investigation.