Woman killed, 2 others hurt in Springfield crash

Police investigate a fatal crash at the intersection of N. Belmont Avenue and Mitchell Boulevard in Springfield on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead after a crash in Springfield early Tuesday.

The crash happened just after midnight at the intersection of N. Belmont Avenue and Mitchell Boulevard.

A car hit a pole.

Police say a woman in her mid-30s died in the crash. Police have not released the woman’s identity.

Two other people from the vehicle were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Police did not release the conditions of those victims.

Authorities closed the intersection to investigate the crash and clear the scene. The intersection reopened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

