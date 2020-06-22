Live Now
Woman jailed in connection with deadly Dayton shooting

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on murder charges in connection with a shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Tarmeisha Brown pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault in Dayton Municipal Court. She is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Destiny Bellfo, of Dayton.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on June 20 on Almond Avenue. Police say two groups of people started fighting at a nearby nightclub. Both groups drove to Almond Avenue, where Brown allegedly shot Bellfo and Bellfo’s sister.

Bellfo died at a local hospital. Her sister is expected to recover.

