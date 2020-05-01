Woman involved in Sidney boating accident dies, search continues for missing man

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the four people involved in a boating accident in Sidney has died at the hospital.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kristeenu Clack, 26, of Sidney. She died Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital.

Four people fell from a kayak on the Great Miami River Monday afternoon near Stolle Bridge. A man involved in that accident is still missing, and crews have been searching the river daily to recover his body.

Our partners at the Sidney Daily News on Friday reported that lower water levels are making it easier for Sidney firefighters to wade into the river for a more detailed search.

The water level has dropped around a foot since the accident.