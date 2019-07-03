Woman involved in Dayton standoff pleads guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman involved in an hours-long standoff in Dayton back in April appeared in court Tuesday.

Paige Millikan pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and could face between nine months and three years in prison.

Millikan was inside an Arnold Place apartment building on April 11 while police were in a standoff with a suspect wanted for homicide in Indiana.

READ MORE: Dayton standoff ends after homicide suspect shoots himself

Her sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.