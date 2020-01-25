Woman injured in accidental shooting in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Franklin Friday afternoon.

Franklin Police and EMS responded to Hemlock Street just before 5 pm for reports of a gunshot wound.

Police say that the victim was sitting in her vehicle clearing her weapon when it was discharged, striking her in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to her leg until EMS could get to the scene.

We’re told the woman does have her concealed carry permit and no charges are expected to be filed against her.