Woman injured after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was transported to the hospital after a stabbing in Dayton Friday morning, according to regional dispatch.

Authorities say that the stabbing report was made at around 10:50 am Friday. The incident happened in the 100 block of McArthur Avenue in Dayton. A woman was found outside with a towel wrapped around her.

The woman was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition. Officials have not released any information on a possible suspect.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

