Woman injured after rollover crash on Woodman Drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police were called to a rollover crash on Woodman Drive early Saturday morning.
Officers arrived around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call about an SUV that veered left of center, hit two cars and flipped on it’s side. A person was trapped in the vehicle but was rescued.
A woman was brought to the hospital, her condition is currently unknown.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.
