Woman injured after rollover crash on Woodman Drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police were called to a rollover crash on Woodman Drive early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call about an SUV that veered left of center, hit two cars and flipped on it’s side. A person was trapped in the vehicle but was rescued.

A woman was brought to the hospital, her condition is currently unknown.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS