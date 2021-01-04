Woman injured after rollover crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is injured after a rollover crash Monday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the accident happened after 1 a.m. in the 4800 block of Burkhardt Road. Authorities say a pregnant woman hit a pole, flipping over the vehicle.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Her injuries are unknown at this time but officials say she was alert.

Burkhardt Road was closed following the accident while crews repaired the pole. It has since reopened.

