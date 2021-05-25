Woman injured after crashing into 2 sheriff’s cruisers in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two sheriff’s cruisers were hit in Harrison Township Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. on West Hillcrest Avenue and Alpena Avenue.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said deputies from his office were at the scene of a domestic dispute and parked on the side of the road.

An SUV driving east on West Hillcrest Avenue hit the back of a sheriff’s cruiser and continued east before hitting another cruiser in the rear.

The driver was taken to Grandview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deputies were outside their cruisers at the time of the crash and were not injured.

The incident is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.