DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was injured after a crash left her car on its top Tuesday.

Authorities told 2 NEWS the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Catalpa Drive near Cromwell Place. When crews arrived they found the car flipped over.

The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what caused the crash. The incident is under investigation.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.