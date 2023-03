DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say alcohol was a factor in a crash that sent a 22-year-old woman to the hospital Friday morning.

The crash occurred around just after midnight on Chautauqua Road new Farmington Road in Miamisburg.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. The woman was thrown from the vehicle, which ended up rolling over.

Police say the woman was not seriously hurt in the crash.