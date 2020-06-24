Woman indicted for murder in husband’s stabbing death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was indicted Wednesday for the stabbing death of her husband, 82-year-old Bobby Mims.

On June 18, Dayton Police responded to Main Street and Locust Drive after 63-year-old Vivian Mims’s son called 911 to request help from police. Bobby was found dead in the back seat of a car in the area with multiple stab wounds.

An autopsy revealed that he had been stabbed 192 times. The knife officials believe was used to stab him was found in Vivian’s purse.

Wednesday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted her for:

One count of murder (proximate result of committing felonious assault – serious physical harm)

One count of murder (proximate result of committed felonious assault – deadly weapon)

One count of felonious assault (serious physical harm)

One count of felonious assault (deadly weapon)

All four counts have a repeat violent offender specification due to a previous conviction of felonious assault causing physical harm to Bobby back in 2013.

She is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. She will be arraigned June 30.