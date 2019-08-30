Woman indicted for attempted murder of newborn

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Moraine woman is facing charges after prosecutors say she tried to murder a newborn baby back in February.
On February 14, 2019, Miami Township Police officers and paramedics responded to a residence on Loxley Drive.
A family member called 911 and reported that 39-year-old Jessica L. Taylor was bleeding and in pain.
Paramedics could hear a baby crying while inside the home, and found a newborn infant tied up in a trash bag inside a bathroom garbage can.
The infant survived but required a “lengthy” hospital stay.
Friday, Taylor was indicted for:
- One count of attempted murder
- Two counts of felonious assault
- One count of child endangering
- One count of aggravated possession of drugs
