Woman indicted for attempted murder of newborn

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Moraine woman is facing charges after prosecutors say she tried to murder a newborn baby back in February.

On February 14, 2019, Miami Township Police officers and paramedics responded to a residence on Loxley Drive.

A family member called 911 and reported that 39-year-old Jessica L. Taylor was bleeding and in pain.

Paramedics could hear a baby crying while inside the home, and found a newborn infant tied up in a trash bag inside a bathroom garbage can.

The infant survived but required a “lengthy” hospital stay.

Friday, Taylor was indicted for:

One count of attempted murder

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of child endangering

One count of aggravated possession of drugs

A warrant was issued for her arrest. She is scheduled to be arraigned on September 12 at 8:30 am.

