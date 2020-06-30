Woman indicted for 2 separate shooting incidents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman has been indicted for two separate shooting incidents that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Destiny Bellfo.

On Wednesday, May 13, prosecutors say 24-year-old Tarmeisha Brown got into an altercation at Residence Park with another group of women. As they tried to leave, Brown allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the car. No one inside the vehicle was struck or injured.

The following month, on June 20, two groups of women were involved in a brief altercation at Rick’s Jazz Lab in Dayton. Upon leaving the bar, 28-year-old Destiny Bellfo went to Brown’s apartment complex.

When Brown and her friends arrived, the altercation continued and resulted in Brown shooting and killing Bellfo and wounding her sister. Both were unarmed.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Brown for the May 13 incident for seven counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felonies.

She was also indicted for the June 20 incident and death of Destiny Bellfo for:

One count of voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony

One count of felonious assault (serious harm), a second-degree felony

One count of felonious assault (deadly weapon), a second-degree felony

All charges carry a three-year firearm specification.

Brown is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. She will be arraigned on Thursday, July 2, at 8:30 a.m.