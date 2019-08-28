Woman indicted after police find missing man’s body inside West Carrollton residence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A West Carrollton woman has been indicted after the body of a missing man was found inside her residence back in February.

On February 26, 2019, West Carrollton Police responded to a residence on Cherokee Drive after someone reported there was a body inside.

A search warrant was obtained, and when officers entered the home, they found towels stuffed around a bedroom door.

They walked into the bedroom and found the body of 69-year-old Jerry Wayne Truett, who had been reported missing from Miami Township on December 4, 2018.

truett_1551392319174.jpg
Jerry Wayne Truett

According to the coroner, Truett had been dead for roughly three or four months.

Wednesday, 52-year-old Christine A. Michael was indicted for:

  • One count of tampering with evidence
  • One count of failure to report knowledge of a death
  • One count of gross abuse of a corpse
  • One count of abuse of a corpse

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, September 12.

