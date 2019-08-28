Woman indicted after police find missing man’s body inside West Carrollton residence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A West Carrollton woman has been indicted after the body of a missing man was found inside her residence back in February.

READ MORE: Neighbors speak out after decaying body found in West Carrollton apartment

On February 26, 2019, West Carrollton Police responded to a residence on Cherokee Drive after someone reported there was a body inside.

A search warrant was obtained, and when officers entered the home, they found towels stuffed around a bedroom door.

They walked into the bedroom and found the body of 69-year-old Jerry Wayne Truett, who had been reported missing from Miami Township on December 4, 2018.

Jerry Wayne Truett

According to the coroner, Truett had been dead for roughly three or four months.

Wednesday, 52-year-old Christine A. Michael was indicted for:

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of failure to report knowledge of a death

One count of gross abuse of a corpse

One count of abuse of a corpse

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, September 12.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.