Woman in stolen car follows deputy 11 miles to parking lot, gets arrested

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
butler_county_sheriff_cruiser_139641

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Butler County Sheriff’s deputy, while driving a patrol car, was followed for 11 miles to a parking lot in Hamilton by a woman driving a stolen B-Safe Driver Education car.

The female driver started following the deputy in Trenton and to keep up with the deputy, committed several moving violations before she was pulled over in Hamilton.

When asked why she followed the deputy, she said, “I just wanted to see where he was going.”

“They drive to our jail and get arrested in the parking lot, now they are following our deputies across the county just to be arrested. We have a lot of deputies working today if anyone else wants to turn themselves in,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones in a press release.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS