Woman in stolen car follows deputy 11 miles to parking lot, gets arrested

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Butler County Sheriff’s deputy, while driving a patrol car, was followed for 11 miles to a parking lot in Hamilton by a woman driving a stolen B-Safe Driver Education car.

The female driver started following the deputy in Trenton and to keep up with the deputy, committed several moving violations before she was pulled over in Hamilton.

When asked why she followed the deputy, she said, “I just wanted to see where he was going.”

“They drive to our jail and get arrested in the parking lot, now they are following our deputies across the county just to be arrested. We have a lot of deputies working today if anyone else wants to turn themselves in,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones in a press release.