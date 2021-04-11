Woman in serious condition, child hospitalized after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is in serious condition and a child is hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

Regional Dispatch said the crash happened near Abbey Avenue around 6 p.m. A pickup truck and an SUV crashed, then the SUV flipped on its side, trapping a woman inside.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

A child was taken to Dayton Children’s and is reported to be in stable condition.

A dog was inside one of the vehicles. The condition of the dog is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.