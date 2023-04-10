DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is in custody after reportedly leading police crews on a pursuit through Dayton.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the pursuit began just after 4:30 a.m. at Philadelphia Drive and Turner Road, however, the reason it began is unknown.

The pursuit reportedly ended when the driver crashed into a vehicle at Philadelphia Drive and Bertram Avenue.

OSHP reported that no one was in the vehicle that was struck.

The female driver was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.