Woman in critical condition after being struck while crossing I-70

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition on I-70 near State Route 72.

OSHP said the crashed happened at 6:15 p.m. in a construction area. A woman, identified as Amy Swyers, attempted to cross the interstate but was struck in the left lane while trying to retrieve an item that had blown out of her car.

Springfield Township EMS transported Swyers to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where she was later flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle that struck her was not injured.

Law enforcement closed I-70 for roughly an hour while troopers investigated the scene.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.