BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after a woman jumped out of a second-story window after she was allegedly set on fire on Thursday in Butler County.

Our partners at WLWT say the incident happened at a house on Arroyo Ridge Court in Fairfield Twp. at 10:26 a.m. Local police were called to the scene initially for a report of a person on fire.

WLWT said when law enforcement arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman that was conscious but had received significant burns from the incident. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and the woman was flown from the scene to UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. Her condition is unknown at this time.

An arson investigation team was called to the scene, our partners say. The woman reportedly told investigators someone inside the home had set her on fire.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information about what led up to the incident.