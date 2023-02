DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who died after a crash on State Route 4 on Tuesday has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 57-year-old Karen Shell of Germantown.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Farmersville West Carrollton Road and Germantown Pike at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

There is no information on what caused the crash at this time.