LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was identified after a body was found in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Coroner’s Office, 49-year-old Melissa Kirkpatrick, of Harrod was identified as the body found at Indian Lake on Tuesday, July 4 around 1:15 p.m.

2 NEWS previously reported that Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Spokesperson Andy Chow said his organization was contacted on the Fourth of July after a body was found near the campground boat ramp at Indian Lake State Park in Logan County.

As of this time, the Logan County Coroner’s Office says the investigation into Kirkpatrick’s death is still ongoing.