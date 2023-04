DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was reportedly hit by a vehicle on Thursday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to a bus stop at Santa Clara Avenue and North Main Street around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

The road was shut down while crews responded, however, it has since reopened.

A woman was taken to the hospital, however, the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

