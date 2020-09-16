Woman hospitalized after crashing into pole in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is in the hospital after crashing her car into a pole Wednesday morning in Dayton.
The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Broadway Street and West Second Street.
The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman’s son was in the car with her at the time and was uninjured. Dayton Police told 2 NEWS the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
