Woman hospitalized after crashing into a pole

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood Fire and Rescue crews were sent to a car accident involving a woman crashing into a pole on Olive Road early Tuesday morning.
Crews said the crash happened around 1 a.m. and the woman was taken to Miami Valley North with unknown injuries.
Due to the accident power was knocked out for over 700 people. According to DP&L most of it has been restored in the area.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
