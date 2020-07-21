Woman hospitalized after crashing into a pole

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood Fire and Rescue crews were sent to a car accident involving a woman crashing into a pole on Olive Road early Tuesday morning.

Crews said the crash happened around 1 a.m. and the woman was taken to Miami Valley North with unknown injuries.

Due to the accident power was knocked out for over 700 people. According to DP&L most of it has been restored in the area.

