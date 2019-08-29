Woman hospitalized after car hits pole in Dayton

A car hit a pole on N. Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton on Thursday, August 29, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was hospitalized after her car hit a pole in Dayton early Thursday.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on N. Gettysburg Avenue, near Oakridge Drive.

Authorities say the woman was driving south on N. Gettysburg Avenue when she lost control and hit the pole.

The car was heavily damaged in the crash.

Medics took the woman to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

A pole damaged by a crash on N. Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton on Thursday, August 29, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DP&L and RTA crews were called to the scene to repair the damaged pole.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

