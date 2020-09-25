Woman hospitalized after car goes airborne in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY., Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is in the hospital after a car accident that sent the vehicle airborne in Darke County Friday.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just after midnight at the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and York Road. The female driver crossed traffic lanes before going off the road and hitting a ditch that sent her car airborne.

The driver was taken to Wayne Healthcare for unknown injuries. Authorities believe she fell asleep at the wheel contributing to the accident.