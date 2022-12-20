Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Trotwood home Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, crews responded to the 3600 block of Marlin Avenue in Trotwood just before 4 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a car crashed into a residential home.

A woman was taken to a local hospital following the incident. Her injuries are unknown at this time. It has also not been confirmed if she was the driver of the vehicle or a resident of the home.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

