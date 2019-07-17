Woman hospitalized after ATV accident

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an ATV accident sent a woman to the hospital.

28-year-old off-duty Mercer County deputy sheriff Carla Baucher was giving her children a ride on a Polaris Ranger ATV in the area of 7515 Burrville Road.

Her 2 1/2 -year-old son tried to exit the ATV and fell onto the accelerator. The ATV then struck 73-year-old Mary Stachler and crashed into the garage.

Baucher and her son suffered minor injuries but were not treated.

Stachler was taken to Mercer Health by the Celina branch of the Mercer County EMS and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

