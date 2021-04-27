Woman hospitalized after assault in Tipp City; suspect in police custody

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City police officers were sent an alleged assault that potentially involved a juvenile and an adult Tuesday.

Officers arrived on Kyle Drive and found the victim, a middle-aged woman according to police, suffering from injuries related to the assault. The male suspect was taken into custody at that time.

The victim was then transported to Miami Valley Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time. The suspect was taken in for treatment as well, no word on his condition either.

This remains under investigation by the Tipp City Police Department.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.