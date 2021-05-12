Woman hits, kills 6-year-old boy and injures another child in Hamilton crash

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 6-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.

The Hamilton Police Department said officers were called to Pleasant and Symmes avenues on the report of two children being hit by a car.

One child, a 6-year-old boy, died from his injuries. An 11-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Police said the driver of the car was charged with an OVI at the scene of the accident.

The cause of the crash and charges related to the accident are still under investigation.