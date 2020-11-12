Woman hit, then run over on North Main Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Dayton Monday night, knocking her into the other lane where she was run over by another vehicle.
Authorities said the accident took place on North Main Street. The vehicle that hit her remained on the scene while the vehicle that ran her over fled.
Her condition is unclear at this time. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
