Woman hit in road near Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was hit by a vehicle near a bus stop outside of Miami Valley Hospital early Wednesday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Authorities arrived shortly after 6:14 a.m. to find the victim in the road. Police say her injuries are serious, though she was given immediate aid.

The road is currently closed from Main Street and Apple Street to the emergency room ambulance entrance.

This incident is currently under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

