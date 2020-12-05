Woman hit by stray bullet in home on Catalpa Drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A stray bullet struck a woman in her home on Catalpa Drive in Dayton Friday night.
Authorities told 2 NEWS a neighbor may have seen three people running away around 9:12 p.m. but wasn’t sure.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injures and was taken to the hospital by paramedics.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
