Woman hit by stray bullet in home on Catalpa Drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A stray bullet struck a woman in her home on Catalpa Drive in Dayton Friday night.

Authorities told 2 NEWS a neighbor may have seen three people running away around 9:12 p.m. but wasn’t sure.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injures and was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS