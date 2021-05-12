Woman hit by RTA bus on North Dixie Drive in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was hit by an RTA bus driving south on North Dixie Drive in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that they are unsure of why the collision happened but the initial call came in around 4:15 p.m.

Police have not determined who is at fault. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she is in serious condition.

The incident still remains under investigation and traffic reconstruction teams are working to determine what led up to the incident.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.