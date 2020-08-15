Woman hit by car on Catalpa Drive in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Catalpa Drive and West Fairview Avenue around midnight Saturday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the victim was taken to Grandview Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, which included abrasions and a cut to her head.

The accident is currently under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is made available.

