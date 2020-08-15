DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Catalpa Drive and West Fairview Avenue around midnight Saturday.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the victim was taken to Grandview Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, which included abrasions and a cut to her head.
The accident is currently under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is made available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Woman hit by car on Catalpa Drive in Dayton
- Motorcycle accident in Germantown sends 1 person to hospital
- Chance of rain this weekend, but not a complete washout
- Kettering skate rink offers working parents place for kids to do online schoolwork
- Lawmaker: Trump’s executive order to prevent evictions has ‘no force of law’