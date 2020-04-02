Woman helps keep kids fed during stay at home order

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – As we continue to fight through this pandemic, more and more people are finding ways to help however they can. One local woman has turned the front of a tavern into a place families can go to pick up a free lunch for their children.

Aimee Plesa quickly established No Child Hungry Dayton Ohio, and before long found plenty of people who wanted to help.

“When I found out they were going to be closing schools down through at least April, automatically in my brain, I had to do something to help,” she said. “I’ve had several private donors, we’ve had Bagger Dave’s, Mr. Boro’s Tavern in Springboro, Mack’s is letting us use the patio as a distribution center.”

Free lunches are distributed every Tuesday at Mack’s Tavern in Centerville between noon and 5, there are also days where she will set up because she has extra lunches to hand out. Aimee says helping people is important to her, because she was once someone who needed help herself.

“I’ve had to visit the food pantry, I’ve had to rely on food stamps, school lunches, all of that, so I feel for these people. I’ve been there, I know how difficult it is, I know how hard it is to ask for help. So I wanted to do something proactive and let people know, hey, it’s here if you need it, you don’t have to ask, just come get what you need,” she said.

Aimee looks to keep the program going through at least what was scheduled to be the end of the school year and perhaps carry it over into the summer.