Woman found in possession of meth during execution of warrant

Local News

Deanna Chittum

Photo: Mercer County Sheriff’s Office

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Mercer County woman will face additional charges after deputies found suspected meth on her person while serving an outstanding warrant.

On November 13, 27-year-old Deanna Chittum was arrested on an outstanding warrant. During a search of her person, a syringe loaded with suspected methamphetamine was found in her possession.

She was incarcerated at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility for the warrant, with her bond set at $50,000 by Municipal Court Judge Katherine Speelman.

Further charges for possession of drugs are likely to follow from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

