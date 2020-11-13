Woman found dead near Lakeside Drive Thursday identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman found dead in Dayton Thursday has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said Friday 18-year-old Korena Burney of Dayton was found in a wooded area near Lakeside Drive and Lakeview Avenue Thursday morning.

Dayton Police told 2 NEWS Burney’s body was found around 9 a.m. Thursday after an RTA driver spotted a person down and reported it to Dayton Police. Sergeant Creigee Coleman said Burnley had been shot.

The case remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone who may know anything or may have seen anything to call police at 333-COPS (2677) or call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

