RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman who was discovered in the backyard of a Riverside home has been identified by the coroner.

Law enforcement was called on Saturday, July 1, to the 4700 block of Opperman Avenue in Riverside, where Riverside police reportedly found the body of a woman.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified a woman found as 20-year-old Kaitlin Minton.

According to Riverside Police, Minton’s death remains under investigation at this time.