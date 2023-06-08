** The video in the player above is a related video from a newscast on June 7 **

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman found dead at a Kettering home on Tuesday, June 6, was identified.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a man allegedly walked into the Montgomery County Jail, according to the Kettering Police Department. Officers then went to a house in the 2500 block of California Avenue in Kettering. When police arrived at the location, they found the woman dead in the bathroom of the home.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman found dead as 28-year-old Sierra Still, of Kettering.

According to the Kettering Police Department, Still was shot several times.

The husband, who walked into the Montgomery County Jail, is not yet identified.

If you have any information around the incident, you are asked to call Kettering Police. You can also contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.