GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 68-year-old was found dead in a house fire in Greenville Thursday morning.

Around 1:40 am, crews arrived on the scene of a home on the 400 block of East Main Street to find a first-floor room and its contents on fire. As crews worked on the scene, Fire Chief Russ Thompson said they discovered the body of 68-year-old Brenda Marcum in the room.

Crews worked quickly and efficiently to contain flames in the room before putting out the fire. Thompson said the blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in damages.

At this time, it is unknown what may have caused the blaze. This fire is now under investigation by the Greenville Fire Department and Police Department as well as the Darke County Coroner’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.