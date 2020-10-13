Woman found dead along Preble County road identified

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff said investigators have identified the woman found Sunday afternoon on Cox Road in Preble County.
Sheriff Michael Simpson said Tuesday the woman is Autumn Lowery, 33, from Wayne County, Indiana.
The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the woman’s death.
