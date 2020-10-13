Woman found dead along Preble County road identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff said investigators have identified the woman found Sunday afternoon on Cox Road in Preble County.

Sheriff Michael Simpson said Tuesday the woman is Autumn Lowery, 33, from Wayne County, Indiana.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the woman’s death.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS