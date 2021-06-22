Woman finds 60-year-old uncle dead in Riverside home, suspect arrested

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 60-year-old man was found dead in his Riverside home Monday afternoon.

Major Matt Sturgeon with the Riverside Police Department said the incident happened on the 300 block of Wendell Lane around 3:45 p.m.

Sturgeon said a woman was worried about her uncle after she hadn’t heard from him in two days. The woman went to his home on Wendell Lane, climbed in the back window and found him dead with stab wounds.

The Montgomery County Coroner identified the victim as Kendall Combs, 60, of Riverside. The cause of his death has not been determined at this time.

Police later arrested a female suspect and placed her in the Montgomery County Jail on murder charges. Sturgeon said police will be presenting the case to the prosecutor’s office on Wednesday.