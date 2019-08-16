Woman fatally stabbed in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was fatally stabbed in Logan County early Friday morning, according to Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds.

The stabbing happened at a home in the 200 block of Cretcher Street at around 7 am Friday.

The victim was taken to Marytown Hospital in Bellefonatine where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been announced.

The Sheriff’s Office has a known suspect, who they are trying to locate now.

The Bellefontaine Examiner report Riverside Local Schools is on lockdown as authorities search for the suspect.

Sheriff’s deputies are being assisted by Bellefontaine Police officers and Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities are using a drone and a K-9 unit to search for the suspect, according to the Bellefontaine Examiner.

More information is expected to be released later Friday. 2 NEWS is working for you to learn more and will have those details as soon as the become available.

