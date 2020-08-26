Coroner identifies victim of Wednesday morning shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the victim of Wednesday mornings shooting in Dayton as Nascia Goodwin, 18, of Dayton.

Police were sent to the corner of Germantown Street and Gard Avenue at 2:22 a.m. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Goodwin was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

